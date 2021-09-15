Xbox Players Have Less Than 24 Hours to Buy This Game Before It Disappears

Back in July, we relayed word that an Xbox console exclusive on Xbox One — playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility — was being delisted soon, which means it would soon no longer be available to purchase. Fast-forward and now Xbox fans have less than 24 hours to buy this game, at least digitally. You may be able to score a physical copy, especially of the used variety, but given its age, that may not be easy beyond reseller sites. And because the game is being removed digitally, it’s likely to skyrocket in price on these reseller sites. For now, though, it remains to be seen if this will happen. What we do know is it’s leaving digital storefronts very soon.

The game in question is none other than Forza Motorsport 7, which is being delisted for the same reason previous entries in the series have been delisted, which is to say, due to the expiration of third-party licenses. While the game is being removed from the Microsoft Store, features like multiplayer and online services are remaining accessible for the foreseeable future. That said, don’t expect this to last long. Often when games are delisted, their online elements are pulled not that long after.

As for those playing it on Xbox Game Pass that have purchased any DLC, you will be rewarded a “token for the game through the Xbox Message Center,” which will, in turn, allow you to continue to play the game. That said, this token will need to be cashed in before September 15.

On September 15th, 2021, #ForzaMotorsport7 will reach End of Life status. This means that the game and its DLC will no longer be available to purchase. For more info, check out our latest blog post: https://t.co/thEYOw0lLQ pic.twitter.com/NF5T8UjihO — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

Forza Motorsport 7 debuted back in 2017 via Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios. While it’s not the latest Forza game, it’s the latest Forza Motorsport game, and with no Forza Motorsport 8 release date in sight, this will remain the case for at least a bit longer.

