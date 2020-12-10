Xbox Game Pass Adds More Great Games Ahead of The Game Awards

Xbox Game and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, but four new games to play today ahead of The Game Awards 2020, which is likely to come packing some substantial news pertaining to the subscription service, or at least that's what Microsoft teased earlier this week. That said, while tonight may be a big night for Game Pass and Game Pas Ultimate subscribers, this morning was a big morning as well.

Of the four games, three of them are quality. In fact, one is considered one of the sleeper hits of 2019 while the other is a new entry in a popular and unique series that just released earlier this year. And the last game is great for anyone looking for a bit of nostalgic-fueled platforming.

While all four games have been added this morning, it's unclear how long any of them will be sticking around. Given that none of them are published by Microsoft and given that none of them are EA Play games, it's safe to assume they are temporary additions.

Below, you can check out all three of these four new games. The fourth, Assetto Cora is not included because not only is it a fairly niche title, but it's quite old and wasn't that great when it released years ago, let alone in 2022. In other words, it doesn't really fit the billing of "great" like the other three games do.