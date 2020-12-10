Xbox Game Pass Adds More Great Games Ahead of The Game Awards
Xbox Game and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, but four new games to play today ahead of The Game Awards 2020, which is likely to come packing some substantial news pertaining to the subscription service, or at least that's what Microsoft teased earlier this week. That said, while tonight may be a big night for Game Pass and Game Pas Ultimate subscribers, this morning was a big morning as well.
Of the four games, three of them are quality. In fact, one is considered one of the sleeper hits of 2019 while the other is a new entry in a popular and unique series that just released earlier this year. And the last game is great for anyone looking for a bit of nostalgic-fueled platforming.
While all four games have been added this morning, it's unclear how long any of them will be sticking around. Given that none of them are published by Microsoft and given that none of them are EA Play games, it's safe to assume they are temporary additions.
Below, you can check out all three of these four new games. The fourth, Assetto Cora is not included because not only is it a fairly niche title, but it's quite old and wasn't that great when it released years ago, let alone in 2022. In other words, it doesn't really fit the billing of "great" like the other three games do.
Greedfall
Greedfall is an RPG reminiscent of the golden age from BioWare and one of 2019's surprise hits from developer Spiders and publisher Focus Home Interactive.
"Engage in a core roleplaying experience, and forge the destiny of a new world seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures," reads an official pitch of the game. "With diplomacy, deception, and force, become part of a living, evolving world - influence its course and shape your story."prevnext
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a first-person shooter where time only moves when you move. It's also the third game in the popular Superhot franchise, and like previous entries, it's developed and published by Superhot Team, and it released earlier this year.
"You shoot and slice. You move forward. You repeat. You repeat. You repeat. It becomes a ritual. It starts to mean something again," reads an official pitch of the game. "You take a moment to consider. You’ve been here before. So many times. Maybe this time it will actually mean something. Everything explodes into action. You hope this time will be different."prevnext
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair0comments
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a spin-off Yooka-Laylee game that takes the first game's 3D platformer formula and replaces it with a 2.5D perspective. Developed by Playtonic Games and published by Team 17, it released last year.
"Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new 2.5D platformer from some of the key creative talent behind 'Donkey Kong Country,' reads an official pitch of the game. "As the colourful buddy duo you must tackle a series of stunning, 2.5D levels and explore a puzzling 3D Overworld rich with secrets and surprises!"prev