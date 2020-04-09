Xbox Game Pass Adds Games From Franchises Like Alien, Stranger Things, and More

Today, Xbox Game Pass added six new games. Of these six games, one is coming to just the Xbox One console version of the service, four are coming to just the PC version, and one is coming to both. Included in this newest batch are official Stranger Things and Alien games, as well as one of 2020’s best releases so far, Journey to the Savage Planet.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long these six games will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, not only does Microsoft not divulge this information, but sometimes games don’t stick around very long. In other words, if any of the six games below tickle your fancy, be sure to let them tickle you sooner rather than later.

While Xbox Game Pass is getting six games today, it’s actually going to lose a handful of games next week, including some pretty great ones. You can read more about all of 8 of these departing games by clicking here. Meanwhile, below you can get all the salient details on today’s new additions, as well as watch trailers for each game.

JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET

Pitch: “Welcome to the Pioneer Program! In this upbeat and colorful first-person adventure game you play as the newest recruit to Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company. Dropped onto an uncharted planet with little equipment and no real plan, you must explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!”

Platforms: Xbox One

ALIEN ISOLATION

Pitch: “Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien™, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.”

Platforms: PC

STRANGER THINGS 3: THE GAME

Pitch: “The official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.”

Platforms: PC

ALVASTIA CHRONICLES

Pitch: “Set out on an adventure in a retro-styled world in this RPG with over 100 companions! Two siblings Alan and Elmia start their journey to avenge their parents’ deaths as they fight to stem the tide of monsters flooding into the world and restore peace to Alvastia. Engage in heated turn-based battles with up to 13 party members. Weapon upgrades, a battle arena, and quests are only the beginning of what this Kemoc RPG has to offer!”

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2020

Pitch: “Every decision counts. With new features and polished game mechanics which reward long-term planning and progression like never before, empower managers to develop both your club’s culture and your youth team’s prospects, as well as your own unique managerial identity.”

Platforms: PC

MISTOVER

Pitch: “A ‘Mist-ical’ RPG with expeditions for finding the key to survival. Choose your next step wisely and keep in mind that your every move will change the future. Create your own ‘Corps’ and explore through various regions in the Pillar of Despair: forests, lakes, mountains, cities, cathedrals, castles, and much more.”

Platforms: PC