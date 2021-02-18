Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Popular Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have three new, and popular, games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The first and most notable of these three games is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, a critically-acclaimed RPG from Obisidian Entertainment that hit back in 2017. And rather than just add the normal version, Microsoft has added the game's Ultimate Edition, which comes with all of its extra content. That said, if you're on PC, you're going to miss out, as the game has only been added to the cloud and console versions of the subscription service.

The second of the three games is Wreckfest, a racing demolition derby game from Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic that hit back in 2018 to decent reviews and strong sales. Unlike Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, it's available on PC, as well as console and cloud.

The third and final game is Code Vein, an action-RPG from Bandai Namco that hit back in 2019 to strong sales, but somewhat middling reviews. Unlike Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and Wreckfest, it's only been added to the PC version of the subscription service.

Please join us in congratulating the Available Today Class of February 18, 2021 on their recent addition to the service pic.twitter.com/Bd5nHGkQB6 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 18, 2021

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be around. What we do know is none of them are permanent additions because none of them come the way of Xbox Game Studios. That said, as long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass, each is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.