Xbox Game Pass Teases Suggest Something Big Is Happening Soon

✖

Recent Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate teases suggest something big is about to happen involving the Xbox One and PC subscription service. The first of these teases comes way of Xbox boss Phil Spencer. It's perhaps the least tantalizing of the teases, but it's also the most concrete and reliable given the source. According to Spencer, Microsoft has some "really strong" announcements to make involving Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

"Our investment in Game Pass and that portfolio continues to be strong," said Spencer while speaking to Gary Whitta. "We’ve got some more really great, strong, announcements to come about things coming to Game Pass. What you’ll see from us around the launch of the console, frankly, isn’t going to change too much because you were going to hear a lot about the console and a lot about Game Pass and how we think those two things together are a really great value proposition for gamers going into the next generation."

As you can see, Spencer doesn't divulge too much and he's known to talk things up, so "really great, strong announcements" could be an exaggeration, but it doesn't look like it is.

Adding to this, industry insider and Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grub recently teased "another big reason to get Game Pass" will be revealed in the next few weeks. That's not all Grub had to tease about Game Pass though. Even more recently he possibly suggested that EA Access, now dubbed EA Play, may be coming to Game Pass soon.

So, we know Microsoft has some sizeable Xbox Game Pass announcements coming soon. Spencer confirmed as much. And it looks like one of these announcements could be that EA Play is coming to either Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or both. That said, unfortunately, for now, all we can do is wait to see what Microsoft is packing.

For more coverage -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- on all things Xbox click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.