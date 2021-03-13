Xbox Game Pass Insider Teases Big Incoming Games Ahead of Reveal

✖

An industry insider has teased some big games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though it may be a while before we see any of these games come to the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One subscription service. Last year, not long after an EA Play subscription was added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, rumors and rumblings of Ubisoft+ joining EA Play started to surface. For a couple of months now, these rumors have died out, but now they are back.

Over on Discord, industry insider and XboxEra Podcast host Shpeshal Ed recently talked about these rumors, noting they aren't 100 percent sure that Ubisoft+ is coming to the Game Pass offering, however, they did receive confirmation that, at the very least, Ubisoft games are coming to subscribers. Of course, if it's via Ubisoft+, the games will probably be locked behind a subscription to Ultimate. However, if they are added piecemeal, then they will presumably be available via both tiers of the subscription service.

Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't divulge any specific games, but they do note it could be everything up to and including Immortals Fenyx Rising, which released this past December. Adding to this, the insider notes that they believe the base price won't be increased to facilitate Ubisoft+, but rather Microsoft will explore additional tiers.

This is, more or less, where the scoop ends, and of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Most recently, Shpeshal Ed relayed word of PlayStation Plus giving away Final Fantasy VII Remake for the month of March before it was announced and they have relayed reliable information in the past before this. That said, while the source has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that none of this is official.

Right now, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.