New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer

A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.

The tier mentioned in the survey doesn't have a name, but it looks like it would come with Xbox Live Gold like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but be cheaper than even the standard tier due to being supported by ads. In addition to ads, the tier would be made cheaper by tweaking the subscription service's biggest feature.

The big appeal of Xbox Game Pass is the ability to play Xbox Game Studios' games at launch. This new tier would teak this formula and give subscribers access to the same games six months after their launch. Meanwhile, there would also be ads in these games to further subsidize the price.

Interestingly, this survey has surfaced alongside a new patent from Microsoft that seeks to implement dynamic and personalized ads in games. It's quite possible this new tier is related to this patent.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on this survey making the rounds nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but if any of this is in the future plans of Xbox, then it will not be addressing any of it until it's ready to officially unveil things.

H/T, Reddit and Reset Era.