Xbox Game Pass Just Lost Its Biggest and Best Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC just lost their biggest and best game. Every week Xbox Game Pass adds new games, and sometimes it also loses games. More often than not, the additions are bigger and more notable than the subtractions. In other words, there's never a lack of great games to play via either subscription. However, every once in a while, the libraries of each service lose an irreplaceable game, and that's what just happened.

More specifically, if you're looking for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass, there's a reason you can't find it. It's been removed, which means the window to buy it outright with a special Xbox Game Pass discount is also gone.

Unfortunately, there's no word of when the game will be back either. It's not impossible for games to leave Xbox Game Pass and return at a later date, but it's not common. Further, if it does happen, there's usually a considerable period of time separating the two events.

As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit back in 2018, and not only is it one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of the generation, but of all time. With these two measurements in mind, it certainly earned the "Best and Biggest Xbox Game Pass Game" moniker during its three-month stay on the subscription service.

What's especially unfortunate about this departure is that it wasn't around very long. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very long game that becomes much longer if you properly immerse yourself and take your time. For the average player without a ton of time to play every day, it can easily take a few months to beat and fully appreciate. In other words, it would be nice for Microsoft to add these types of long, sprawling open-world games longer when they do add them.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the Xbox One and PC, and for now, that's the only platforms they are available on. However, come this November, they will also both be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.