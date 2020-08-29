Xbox Game Pass Gets Surprise New Game and Big 2020 Release

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added three new games, including one of 2020's most notable releases and a surprise new game that released today out of nowhere. Of these three games, all are available on the Xbox One version. Meanwhile, two of the three are available on the PC version.

As for the games themselves, the most notable addition is Wasteland 3, which not only just released, but is among the highest-rated games this year and is from Xbox-owned studio InXile Entertainment. The second most notable addition is Drake Hollow, which was stealthily released today. Lastly, Double Kick Heroes has been added.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available in either respective library. However, given that Wasteland 3 is an Xbox Game Studios release means it should be a permanent addition.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One and PC): "The Patriarch of Colorado has promised to help the Desert Rangers if you can rescue his land from his three bloodthirsty children. In this post-apocalyptic RPG you must travel north to build a new base, equip a vehicle, train recruits, explore Colorado's hostile frozen wastes, and deal with the locals—but remember, every choice has a consequence."

Drake Hollow (Xbox One): "Welcome to The Hollow, a blighted and dying place, and home to the Drakes. Drakes are the friendly vegetable folk native to these parts, and they need your help. They’re hungry, thirsty, and need a place to sleep. They can - quite literally - die of boredom. It’s on you to save them. Build gardens to provide them with food, wells for water, and yoga balls and puppet shows to keep them entertained. You can even craft treadmills and solar panels to generate power for Tesla coils, electric fences, and other fortifications."

Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One and PC): Double Kick Heroes mixes a shoot'em up with a rhythm game. You must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac. Only the power of Metal can save your band!

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the Xbox One and PC, and right now, these are the only platforms the service is available on.

