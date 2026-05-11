Netflix Reveals New Stranger Things Game (And It Arrives This Summer)

Stranger Things has become a beloved franchise for a generation of fans, though aside from the tabletop space, it hasn’t jumped into the gaming space as heavily as you’d expect. Now the franchise is expanding its gaming presence with a new game that has you facing the franchise’s marquee enemies in a very unexpected way, and fans will get to play it this summer.

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Raw Thrills has announced that it is launching Stranger Things Arcade this summer, and as you can see in the images below, the arcade cabinet looks amazing (via Arcade Heroes). The cabinet is huge at 118 x 94 x 104, and it accommodates 1 to 4 players making their way through Hawkins as they battle Demogorgons, Demobats, Demodogs, and Vecna. The game features a large video screen that features a Thrill-Scan ball-sensing system to allow pinpoint accuracy, and you’ll take down enemies and score points by hitting the targets with sealed foam balls in an action-packed experience. You can check out the new cabinet and more details from the game below.

Stranger Things Jumps to the Arcades, But Not How You Might Expect

Many arcade cabinets of this type feature some sort of mounted gun or blaster to take out enemies with, but unless the entire game is built around Nancy and Hopper, that doesn’t exactly fit a Stranger Things game. That’s why this system makes a lot of sense, and while we don’t have the entire roster of characters you can play, the ones featured so far are Max, Mike, and Will.

The screenshots also reveal some of the battles you’ll be experiencing throughout the game, and there are several different types of sequences. What appears to be the standard style of encounter is featured in the two Demogorgon battles, which feature targets of different point values littered across the screen as the Demogorgon attacks you and attempts to take you down.

There’s also a sequence that shows an attack from Demodogs at Cianchetti Pizza, where the Demodogs are leaping out of an arcade cabinet, and the word help is in bright green. It’s not clear if this is a different style of scene or if it’s just a variation of the standard battle. The final type of sequence is for bigger enemies like Vecna, and the screenshots also tease that you’ll face the Mind Flayer at some point during the adventure. There’s also cinematics, as there’s a shot of Vecna attacking Eleven. You can check out the official description below.

“Stranger Things Arcade is an electrifying new arcade game for 1-4 players from Raw Thrills, inspired by the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. We are turning arcades upside down with this new arcade game. This family-friendly masterpiece invites players of all ages to battle Demogorgons, Demobats, Demodogs, and Vecna himself, in a high-energy, ball-throwing quest featuring the show’s iconic characters, locations, and haunting soundtrack. Engineered for maximum uptime, the cabinet boasts the proprietary Thrill-Scan™ ball sensing system for pinpoint accuracy. Hang out with the gang in Hawkins!”

Stranger Things Arcade is landing in arcades this summer.

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