Xbox Game Pass Won't Add Visions of Mana After All

Over the last few days, rumors have been circulating that Visions of Mana would receive a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. While Microsoft had not made any kind of announcement about it, the Xbox website mentioned just that, leading to a lot of excitement from fans of the series. However, it seems those rumors were too good to be true, as Microsoft has now confirmed that there are no plans to bring the RPG to Xbox Game Pass at all, let alone on day one. In a statement provided to Eurogamer, the company noted that mentions of a Game Pass release were made in error.

"We're aware that Xbox.com included language that indicated Visions of Mana was coming to Xbox Game Pass and can confirm this was an error," the statement given to Eurogamer reads. "While we are always updating the library and looking for new ways to provide members with value and choice, we do not have plans to bring Visions of Mana to Game Pass at this time."

Visions of Mana received a big focus during this month's Xbox Developer Direct, which is one of the reasons a day one Game Pass release seemed so plausible. Following the announcement of an Xbox release for Final Fantasy XIV last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted on Twitter that "we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games." Clearly Xbox is trying to bring attention to Visions of Mana being on Xbox platforms, but things haven't progressed as far as getting a day one release on Game Pass.

Visions of Mana Details

At this time, a release date for Visions of Mana has not been confirmed beyond "2024." In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the game will be released on PC, PS4, and PS5. As we've seen in previous games in the series, Visions of Mana will feature action-RPG elements, including real-time combat. The game is considered the first "mainline" entry in the series in 15 years, making its release a pretty big deal!

The Mana Franchise

The Mana series started in 1991 as a spin-off of Final Fantasy. The first game in the series was released on the original Game Boy as Final Fantasy Adventure. However, the series truly took on an identity of its own with the release of Secret of Mana on Super Nintendo. While the series has never had the same level of popularity of Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, it's still a highly-regarded franchise among RPG fans.

Visions of Mana won't be coming to a Nintendo platform anytime soon, but the first three games in the series received a collected edition on Switch in 2019. Collection of Mana has remained a Switch exclusive ever since.

