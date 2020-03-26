Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games, Including Power Rangers Title

Xbox Game Pass has added not one, but two new games across Xbox One and PC. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One can now play Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, an official Power Rangers fighting game. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC can now enjoy not only Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, but Astrologaster. Both games are available at the moment of writing this, however, it’s unclear how long they will be available for. In other words, if you want to try out either, be sure to do it sooner rather than later.

For those that don’t know: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid debuted last year via nWay and INC. And while it got overshadowed by other fighting games from that year like Mortal Kombat 11, it did cultivate a pretty robust audience.

“A modern take on the 25 year franchise, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid showcases stunning graphics and vivid details. Pit current and classic Rangers and villains like never before in 3 vs. 3 tag battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. A streamlined combat system welcomes newcomers with simplified controls while maintaining depth for the most dedicated competitor to learn and master.”

Astrologaster also debuted back in 2019, but via developer Nyamyam. Further, unlike Battle for the Grid, it flew under the radar of many, but it did earn favorable user reviews on Steam.

“Astrologaster is a comedy game set in Shakespeare’s London. Play as ‘Doctor’ Simon Forman and treat his patients using astrology,” reads an official blurb about Astrologaster. “A story-driven adventure based on a truly ridiculous story.”

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that runs at $10 a month. However, while it costs $120 a year, it can often be had on discount. Further, there’s also an upgraded version in the form of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which notably comes with an Xbox Live Gold subscription packaged in for an extra $5 a month. As an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast library of constantly evolving games, but a slew of additional perks, like exclusive discounts and the ability to play the occasional game early.