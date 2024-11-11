Some of the Best OG Xbox Games Are Now on Sale at GameStop

Some original Xbox games are currently on sale at GameStop, which doesn’t happen often. More than this, some of the games featured are some of the best games for the original Xbox console. In all, there are eight different OG Xbox games currently only $6.99 on GameStop. It is not often classic games like this go on sale, making the dirt cheap deals all the more noteworthy.

The most notable of these deals is for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Unfortunately, unlike some of the other deals, this is disc only. GTA San Andreas was released back in 2004 by Rockstar Games as a follow-up to GTA Vice City. It is widely considered one of the great games of all time, as evident by its 95 on Metacritic.

The next most notable deal is for an original Xbox copy of Star Wars Battlefront. Like GTA San Andreas, it was also released in 2004 but by Pandemic Studios and LucasArts. Released to an 80 on Metacritic, it was notably one of the most popular games of its console generation.

The third of eight deals is for DOOM 3, which also happens to be a 2004 release, but from id Software and Activison. Upon release, it garnered an 88 on Metacritic. Suffice to say, an 88-rated DOOM game was one of the bigger releases of the year.

The fourth deal is for Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction, a 2005 release from the same pair that brought you Star Wars Battlefront a year earlier. At release, it garnered an 86 on Metacritic.

The fifth deal is for Hunter: The Reckoning. A 2002 game, Hunter: The Reckoning was developed by High Voltage Software and published by Interplay Entertainment. At release, it earned a 79 on metacritic.

Meanwhile, the sixth deal is for Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge from FASA Studios and Xbox itself. The 2003 Xbox exclusive released to an 88 back in the day, making it one of higher rated games of its year.

The second to last deal features MX Unleashed, which is another 2004 game. Developed by Rainbow Studios and published by THQ, it hit to an 81 on Metacritic back in the day.

The eighth and final deal is for yet another 2004 game, Full Spectrum Warrior from the aforementioned Pandemic Studios and THQ. At the time of its original release, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic.

It is unclear how long any of these deals are going to be available via GameStop. That said, discounts on original Xbox games don’t come around often, so any Xbox fan interested in any of these OG Xbox games should consider pulling the trigger sooner rather than later.