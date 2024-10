Xbox Games Pass Adds Six New Titles This February, Including ‘Crackdown 3’

It’s the new year and a new month, which means a new rotation of titles onto the Xbox Game Pass for gamers to enjoy. The new month comes bringing a plethora of titles including the highly talked about Telltale Walking Dead game and the upcoming Crackdown 3 starring Terry Crews.

Whether you want to paint the town red with de Blob, or feel like taking a more paced journey with Telltale’s The Walking Dead, February is bringing with it a fresh selection for gamers to choose from.

Ready to see what this month has in store for gamers? Let’s get started:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – February 7th

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – February 7th

Pumped BMX Pro – February 7th

de Blob – February 14th

Batman: Return to Arkham – February 21st

Crackdown 3 – February 15

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Added now

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

