Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for August Revealed

Your Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup for the month of August has been revealed, and hot damn, this is the best month of free games we’ve seen on Xbox or PlayStation in a very long time. Leading the charge on Xbox One is Forza Horizon 2 and For Honor and, honestly, we can’t think of two heavier-hitting headliners than those! You guys have a great month of gaming ahead of you!

The backward compatible titles are just as great, with Dead Space 3 headlining next month. Most Dead Space faithful have completed the first two games, while the third was critically less successful. It is still worth playing though. Here’s the full lineup, with brief breakdowns of each game from the Xbox Wire:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition (August 1 – 31)

“Drive over 200 exotic cars and explore the beautiful vistas of southern France and northern Italy like never before, in this 10th anniversary edition of Forza Horizon 2. Show off your driving skills with friends online in challenging races and events, day or night, in dynamic weather conditions. A world of beauty and freedom awaits in this ultimate celebration of speed and style.”

For Honor Standard Edition (August 16 – September 15)

“Be prepared to enter the chaos of war in For Honor. Mix speed, strategy, and team-play across several multiplayer modes as you control your favorite warriors, be they bold Knights, brutal Vikings, or deadly Samurai. Master the innovative Art of Battle combat system and guide your armies to ultimate victory.”

Dead Space 3 (August 1 – 15)

“Return as protagonist Isaac Clarke in the survival horror game Dead Space 3. Joined by Sgt. John Carver, travel to the ominous ice planet of Tau Volantis to uncover the secrets of the Necromorph plague. With online co-op mode, join a friend and use teamwork to end the deadly threat once and for all.”

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two (August 16 – 31)

“Grab your magic paintbrush and return to save the world of Wasteland once again in Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two. Pair up with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, interact with classic cartoon characters of the past, and defeat the Mad Doctor in this heroic two-player co-op adventure.”

Enjoy, y’all. August is going to be packed!