Xbox Games With Gold for August Announced

Microsoft has announced its plans for the next month of games included with Xbox Live Gold, games that encompass a variety of genres and offer a robust selection for August. Gears of War 4, Forza Motorsport 6, Torchlight, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow will all be available for free at different points throughout the month for anyone who’s subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. Two of these come from the Xbox One while the others are from the Xbox 360, and one of the four games will get you ready for the series’ next installment.

The video above was released on Tuesday to reveal the plans for August’s games and give an overview of each one. While the free games included with services like Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus can occasionally be hit or miss, this coming month has a solid lineup. Though one or two games will likely be of more interest to some than others, the highlight of August is Gears of War 4, an appropriately timed freebie to prep players for Gears 5.

Gears 5 is The Coalition’s next Gears of War game that’s scheduled to come out on September 10th, so if you’re interested in that one but never got around to Gears of War 4, your chance to get caught up is coming soon. Available starting August 1st and throughout the rest of the month, this game leads up to the events in Gears 5 that stars Kait and other characters Gears players have become familiar with. You can also earn skins by playing Gears of War 4 that you can then carry over into Gears 5. If you’re just planning on hopping into Gears 5’s multiplayer mode and aren’t too concerned with the story, you can at least use Gears of War 4 to brush off your Gnasher skills since the next game is still very much about shotguns.

Beyond the Gears of War 4 headliner, the other games included in the lineup are no slouches either. Forza Motorsport 6 will satisfy racing fans while Torchlight has gathered quite the audience since it’s time on the Xbox 360. It’s also hard to go wrong with a free Castlevania game.

Microsoft’s free Games With Gold will go live throughout the dates listed in the trailer above for anyone who’s subscribed to Xbox Live Gold.