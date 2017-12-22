Xbox January Games With Gold Revealed

Next month’s lineup of free Games With Gold has finally been revealed, Xbox gamers! We have a pretty solid lineup this month. While the Xbox One games may not be the most exciting choices to kick off the new year, both of the Xbox 360 offerings, which you can absolutely play on your Xbox One, are fantastic. Leading the charge on the Xbox One is The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III and Zombi. Check out the trailer above for the full lineup, or keep reading!

Alright so these weren’t the two games we were hoping to see, but Zombi shouldn’t be overlooked by anyone. It’s a fantastic shooter filled with genuinely startling moments and a really intense inventory management system. Luckily, over on the Xbox 360, we have two standout titles with Tomb Raider Underworld and Army of Two. If you’re unfamiliar with any of these titles, we have some quick-and-dirty summaries for you below, straight from the Xbox Wire:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III

Van Helsing III will make its debut on Xbox One and will be Xbox One X Enhanced upon release. In this final chapter of the trilogy, you’ll see Borgovia in its darkest state. The civil war may be over, but a strange cult is prophesizing the end of the world. Van Helsing will do battle against even more terrifying beasts with an expanded arsenal for six specialized character classes and a more detailed, diverse leveling system. He’s now prepared to face his archenemy in this world of squabbling factions and criminals, but he won’t be alone — Lady Katarina, his ghost companion, is still with him and her story is set to be revealed as well.

Zombi

How long do you think you can survive in the streets of London, surrounded by the infected among the roads and underground canals? If you happen to fall victim to these mindless enemies, you’ll lose all your possessions. Start again as a different survivor and you can fight your way back to recover your stash. Plan well and you may just make it out alive.

Tomb Raider Underworld

Dive, climb, fight, and jump your way back into the world of Lara Croft as she travels around the world to uncover the mystery surrounding Thor’s Hammer. You’ll need all of your new combat options and gear to help prevent a forgotten power being unleashed that could destroy civilization.

Army of Two