Xbox Games With Gold for March Revealed

It’s that time again! Microsoft just unveiled next month’s Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup, and it’s fantastic. We got this reveal way sooner than we had anticipated, but then, March does actually begin next week (believe it or not). As usual, there will be a few games available as soon as March 1 rolls around, and then a pair of games will join the lineup midway through the month.

If you don’t have a current subscription to Xbox Live, by the way, it’s currently on sale for super cheap. You can score three months of Xbox Live Gold for only $15 right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This month the big headliners for Xbox One are Trials of the Blood Dragon and Superhot, both of which are fantastic titles. Superhot particularly is a fantastic game, and after you play it, you’ll understand exactly why everyone touts the game as the best example of how fun virtual reality can be. Play it, love it, then try it in VR if you can!

At any rate, we’ll kick things off with your full Xbox One lineup below, and then continue with your Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. We’ll include brief descriptions of each game from the Xbox Wire! Keep scrolling to see them all.

Xbox One Games

Trials of the Blood Dragon (March 1 – 31)

Trials meets Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and it’s not all about the bikes anymore! There’s running, shooting, swinging, tanks, jetpacks and BMXs to play with. Fully animated cut-scenes provide the humor and weapons deliver the boom. Power your way through 30 missions across seven different worlds and if you’re feeling adventurous, try to unlock the Ominous Locked Safe by following the cryptic clues along the way.

Superhot (March 16 – April 15)

Play this award-winning FPS originally conceived at a 7-day FPS Game Jam. After thousands of hours of design and development, the result is this wildly popular, innovative, and constantly changing masterpiece. In a new twist on the genre, time stands still if you do. You can’t just run and gun your way out of this one! Do you have the skill to plan your moves, dodge bullets, and win the battle?

Xbox 360 Games

Brave: The Video Game (March 1 – 15)

The rugged landscape of mythic Scotland beckons you in Brave: The Video Game. Battle your way past fierce enemies as Merida, honing your combat skills and working to break a magical curse. Join other characters from the movie and save a desperate kingdom!

Quantum Conundrum (March 16 – 31)

Harness the power of the Fluffy, Heavy, Slow, and Reverse Gravity dimensions to solve a variety of FPS puzzles in Quantum Conundrum. As the nephew of your wild scientist of an uncle, take control of the Interdimensional Shift Device in his mansion of madness! You’ll need your wits and all your ingenuity to work your way through these puzzles if you hope to rescue him (and survive).

Don’t forget the EA Publisher sale is live!

You have some incredible free games to add to your collection next week, but don’t forget that in the meantime you can save big on some of the biggest Xbox games from EA! There’s an EA publisher sale going on right now on the Microsoft store. In fact, it just kicked off today! From the Xbox Wire:

“Running for one week only, from February 20 to February 26, the sale offers the best prices on EA titles including Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Madden 18, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Need for Speed Payback, Mass Effect Andromeda and more. The EA Publisher Sale has a mix of deals for fans that enjoy different genres of games across new titles, top sellers, and fan favorites.”

We’re rolling in great deals, y’all! Happy shopping!