New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available to Download

Today, two of November’s four Xbox Games With Gold titles were made available to download for free, if you’re an Xbox Gold member that is. The two games in question are Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter on Xbox One and Star Wars Jedi Starfighter on Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox One via backwards compatability). The former will be available to download until November 30. Meanwhile, the latter will only be available to download until November 15. Come November 15, two new games will be made available: The Final Station on Xbox One and Joyride Turbo on Xbox 360.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Live Gold costs $60 a year and it comes with a suite of perks, like the ability to play games online, exclusive discounts, and “free” games every month.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of official overviews of each:

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter: “Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is a fantastic adventure with unique gameplay that blends investigation, action and exploration for an extraordinary experience that will test the limits of your nerves and intelligence.Track down evil in the darkest corners of London and the human soul while playing as the great detective, as you untangle a web of intrigue leading to the final stunning revelation. Each of your deductions and actions affects the rest of the story, for better or for worse… Play as Sherlock Holmes and use his extraordinary abilities to progress through the adventure. Freely explore several of the city’s neighbourhoods in search of clues and suspects. Interrogations, combat, chases, infiltration… discover a game that is unlike any other!”

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter: “The galaxy is in turmoil as the events of Star Wars: Episode II unfold. Adi Gallia embarks on behalf of the Jedi Council to investigate disturbances in the Karthakk system.”

