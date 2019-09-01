Two New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available

Today, two new Xbox Games With Gold titles became available for free to anyone who is a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold. The titles are apart of September’s line-up for the service. More specifically, Hitman: The Complete First Season and Earth Defense Force 2025 are now available. to download.The former is available on Xbox One, while the latter is a Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Hitman: The Complete First Season will be free to download on Xbox One for Xbox Games With Gold members all way until September 30. After this, it will revert back to its normal price. Meanwhile, Earth Defense Force 2025 will be available for free on Xbox 360 until September 15. Below, you can read more about each game:

Hitman: The Complete First Season:

“Featuring all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido. As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination.

“As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status. Hitman – The Complete First Season features all of the Episodes, Challenges, Opportunities, Escalation Contracts and Featured Contracts. Plus access to all future live updates including new Elusive Targets.”

Earth Defense Force 2025:

“Eight years since the defeat of the alien invasion and the destruction of the Mothership, civilization recovered most of the prosperity it once had. In 2025 a new state of emergency arises as giant aliens and insects are discovered deep underground. The Ravagers have evolved, and are stronger than ever. The Earth Defense Force must now stand up to these terrifying creatures to save humanity once more!The long awaited sequel that hardcore shooter fans demanded, Earth Defense Force®2025 is an action shooting bonanza that arms players to repel the most terrifying invasion of giant aliens the world has ever seen. Equip hundreds of weapons across four character classes and exterminate menacing creatures of all sizes to save the world!”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twiter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.