Xbox Gamescom 2018 Wrap-Up

Gamescom 2018 is in full swing right now and the crew over at Microsoft had a few exciting reveals for Xbox One players. From all of the different bundles they have to offer, to new DLC for beloved titles – there was a little something for everyone this year and we wanted to break it down simply to make it a little easier to catch up.

With Battle Royale being at such a climax right now in the gaming community, the news that PUBG would be finally leaving the Xbox Preview program next month was huge. The full release on September 4th brings with it every new update that has hit the game thus far including the third new map, War Modes, and tons more features that were previously Steam/PC exclusive. It’s time to get that Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner on because the game’s journey is far from over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halo Masterchief Collection Added to the Xbox Game Pass

The team announced that the Halo Masterchief Collection will be available for their subscription service beginning on September 1st. Xbox One players can gain instant access to over 100 games for one small fee a month – much like Netflix or Gamefly.

But they didn’t just announce the title news, but accessibility news as well, “We are also excited to announce the release of the Xbox Game Pass app, now available on iOS and Android. Browse any of the games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, discover new titles and download them straight to your console when you’re on your mobile device. That way, they’re ready to play the next time you turn on your Xbox One.

If you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass yet, we also have a special offer for new members. Starting today until August 31 you can get one month of Xbox Game Pass for just $2 (or equivalent local currency) and receive a second month for free in nearly all countries where Xbox Game Pass is available or check with your local retailers for other great offers.”

Xbox One Console Bundles

In addition to the news that the Xbox Design Lab got even more unique designs added to its creative tool set, a few new bundles have also been revealed for Xbox One X and other Xbox consoles in their line.

The most stunning is the Xbox One X Gold Rush Battlefield V bundle which showcases the sleek design of the Xbox One X but with a black to gold ombre look seen below. Other editions include:

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Bundle – October 16

Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Bundle – October 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Bundle – September 14

Fallout 76 Xbox One X Bundle – November 14

Sea of Thieves

The pirate Xbox One exclusive Sea of Thieves has another huge content drop on the horizon with Forsaken Shores. “The Forsaken Shores will take players to The Devil’s Roar to encounter brand new environmental perils with volcanoes, geysers and earthquakes added to the game. With more than five million pirates around the globe, The Forsaken Shores further expands the ever-growing world of Sea of Thieves.”

This title is also available in the Xbox Game Pass for anyone interested in trying it out and seeing all of the changes made since the initial backlash at launch. Trust us, it’s a charming title worth a second look.

Forza Horizon 4

It’s almost time racing fans! Forza Horizon 4 launches on October 2nd but that doesn’t mean the hype train is over yet. The team over at Microsoft recently opened up more about the Team Adventure portion of the upcoming game including frantic Freeroam Rushes and more.

This is what Microsoft had to say on the racing front, “As Forza Horizon 4 races towards launch, we got more information about Team Adventure, the new competitive multiplayer mode that allows players to team up and take on the world in races, games and frantic Freeroam Rushes. With brand new Leagues to rise through, unique rewards to be won and prestigious Grandmaster titles to aim for, start picking your teammates now and be ready when the first four-week series begins on Oct. 2 when Forza Horizon 4 launches worldwide on Xbox One, Windows 10 and included with Xbox Game Pass.”

State of Decay 2 – Daybreak Pack

“Zombie killing fans will be happy to hear that Undead Labs is continuing their post-release momentum through new add-on content for State of Decay 2. Daybreak Pack will give fans more of the multiplayer action they’ve been asking for with an all-new siege defense game mode that gives players the ability to fight zombies, complete missions and earn rewards as a respawning Red Talon soldier with up to three friends. It will be available on Sept. 12. State of Decay 2 is available on Xbox One, Windows 10, and also included with Xbox Game Pass.”

To see even more of the amazing announcements including more on Fallout 76, Battlefield V, and more – you can check out the full stream in the video below! You can also check out our Community Hub right here for all things Xbox.