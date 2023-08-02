Xbox Reveals Gamescom 2023 Plans

Gamescom 2023 is coming to Germany at the end of the month, and when it does, Xbox will have a large presence. The company has revealed that its "booth is bigger than ever," and 30 titles will be playable, including a mix of both first and third-party games. These will be playable across 150 stations, and will include some highly-anticipated games, including Stalker 2, Persona 5 Tactica, Payday 3, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Unfortunately, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Ara: History Untold won't be playable, but the games will be shown during exclusive theater presentations at Gamescom.

In terms of playable first-party games, attendees will be able to check out "the latest content coming to" both The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Towerborne will also be playable for the first time, following its reveal during June's Xbox Showcase. The title is the latest from Stoic Studio, the developer best known for the Banner Saga series. When it releases, the action-RPG will be playable for one to four players both locally and online, but it's not clear if the multiplayer options will be on display at Gamescom.

Xbox's booth at the show will be located at Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. Attendees can check out the booth during the following periods:

Thursday, August 24 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Friday, August 25 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 26 – 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 27 – 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

For those unable to make the trip to Germany, Xbox will be hosting livestreams on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of that week. These streams will include "a deeper dive into some of the highly-anticipated games at Gamescom 2023, with gameplay, developer chats and community segments." The streams will each last about three hours in length.

September is going to be a big month for Xbox with the release of the Carbon Black Xbox Series S, and the arrival of Starfield. With Gamescom taking place right before the release of both, it's not surprising that Microsoft seems to be putting a big focus on the show. Hopefully Gamescom will have a lot to enjoy for both those in attendance, and those that will be watching from home!

