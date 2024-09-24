Xbox's New Controller Is a Transparent Tech Throwback

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this month, news leaked about a new controller in Xbox's "Cipher" line of transparent designs. While we didn't have any images of the controller, the Ghost Cipher name implied a white controller that allowed users to see the interior, just like the Sky Cipher controller released back in August. Xbox has now officially pulled back the curtain on the design, which will be available on October 8th. The controller has a stunning white exterior with a silver interior, bronze colors on the D-pad and triggers, and Ash Gray grips on the back. The controller will retail for $69.99.

In addition to the new controller, Cipher Series Top Cases have also been revealed for Elite Series 2 controllers created through Xbox Design Lab. Xbox users can design controllers using body options that include Ghost Cipher (white), Candy Cipher (pink), Astral Cipher (purple), Pulse Cipher (red), Surf Cipher (a lighter blue than Sky Cipher), and Velocity Cipher (green). It's great that Xbox has expanded the number of transparent options, but Xbox fans should be aware that these are significantly costlier than a standard controller. The Cipher Series Top Cases add an extra $9.99 on top of the controller's base price of $149.99, and that's before any other extras are tacked on!

An image of the Cipher Series Top Cases can be found below. Preorders for the Ghost Cipher controller can be found at the Microsoft Store right here, while the Elite Series 2 controllers can be ordered right here.

(Photo: Xbox)

Hopefully the addition of these Cipher Series Top Cases to Xbox Design Lab means that we'll see standard controllers offered in these colors. While it's nice being able to design your own controller, the asking price makes it a lot less affordable than buying a mass produced existing design. Transparent tech was all over the place about 25 years ago, but has been less common in recent years. It seems the trend has been making something of a comeback, and reception to the Cipher series has been very positive. Hopefully that means we'll see a lot more of these Cipher designs in the future!

