Xbox Responds to Halo Infinite Microtransaction Concerns

Halo Infinite's new "coating" customizations have led to some controversy, and many fans are understandably concerned about the prospect of microtransactions that might come about as a result. Halo community manager John Junyszek addressed the game's use of microtransactions on Twitter, telling fans that, while they will have to pay for some coatings, that won't be the only way to acquire them. Some of these coatings can be acquired by unlocking new options through gameplay, while others will be obtainable through retailer exclusives or other promotional tie-ins. Some exclusive coatings coming to GameStop locations have already been revealed by developer 343 Industries.

Junyszek addressed the topic of microtransactions as part of a thread elaborating on the way that coatings will work in the game. The community manager's comments on the topic can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

"Coatings (and therefore colors) can only be purchased?! >:(" No, that is not the case. There will be all kinds customization items (including coatings) that can be earned in-game and earned as special rewards. Will there be purchases? Sure. Is that the only way? Absolutely not. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) October 24, 2020

Given the fact that coatings will be cosmetic in nature, it shouldn't come as a major surprise to players that some of these will be obtainable through microtransactions. Microtransactions have been a source of controversy in the video game industry over the last few years. As a general rule, fans have come to accept them for cosmetic purposes in full-priced games, but titles that use them to give advantages to players with deeper pockets have received harsh pushback (as was the case with Star Wars: Battlefront II). A lot of publishers have learned this lesson, and have generally avoided charging for this type of thing, since.

It will be interesting to see what coatings are available as in-game unlockables, and which players will have to pay for. Some of the more enticing coatings will no doubt cost players some extra cash, but hopefully the game will offer substantial options for those looking to decorate their character without breaking the bank.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

