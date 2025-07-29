Xbox Handheld Leak Says Preorders Are Starting Soon

Microsoft is joining the handheld market alongside Sony and Nintendo with the Xbox ROG Ally and Xbox ROG Ally X, but has been quiet about a release date. However, leaks about the handheld console have been circling since its reveal and new information has reportedly revealed when pre-orders will begin. These reports line up with previous leaks, possibly hinting at their validity. If true, fans won’t have long to wait until the Xbox Ally is in their hands.

According to Dealabs, both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will go on sale and be available for pre-order during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, starting on August 20th. This is the same day Xbox will host its event at Gamescom, possibly with a reveal trailer that not only announces pre-orders going live, but reveals the highly anticipated release date, which is rumored to be in October.

The report also reveals the possible price, matching previous leaks showing €599 for the Xbox Ally and €899 for the Xbox Ally X. With this push, Microsoft will aim to compete with the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2, though many consider the price point to be a little high even without knowing the price in US dollars. That said, if Hollow Knight: Silksong is a launch title like some believed after the reveal, it may justify the price.

rog xbox ally and rog xbox ally x handheld consoles and specs.

However, this is merely a rumor. Until official confirmation is given, the August 20th date is just a prediction. Fortunately, Gamescom is around the corner and there isn’t long to wait until fans have an answer. If pre-orders go live during the event, fans should be ready to place their order quickly, as it is possible the handheld Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X may sell out fast.