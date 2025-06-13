Xbox ROG Ally Report Reveals Possible Release Date and Pre-Orders

The Xbox ROG Ally turned heads during the Xbox Game’s Showcase, and not just because it teased big implications for Hollow Knight: Silksong. While details were sparse about a release date, new information has been leaked that points to a potential release date and when pre-orders will go live. Handheld consoles have become extremely popular thanks to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. With Xbox now joining the handheld push, fans have been eager for news on the Xbox ROG Ally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to known leaker eXtas1s, the Xbox ROG Ally is targeting a cost between €599 for the ROG Ally White and €899 for the ROG Ally Black. In addition to this, he reports that pre-orders will go live for the handheld console in August and the official release date will be in October.

Xbox ROG Ally.

While this has fans excited, it is important to remember that all leaks and rumors should be treated with skepticism until an official announcement is made. Until Microsoft or ROG confirms this information, it is nothing more than speculation. eXtas1s has been proven to be correct in the past, but he has also been off with some of his leaks.

One aspect of this information that has stirred up a response is what it means for Hollow Knight: Silksong. While Team Cherry’s PR denied the Metroidvania being tied to a console, it was and is heavily promoted with the Xbox ROG Ally. Fans have been theorizing this means an October release date for the highly-anticipated game, especially with the fact that it will be playable in September.

Only time will time when the Xbox ROG Ally releases. Do you plan to pre-order or purchase the handheld on day one? Let us know in the comments below!