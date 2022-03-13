Xbox Insider Reveals Dates for Future Xbox Events

On March 16th, fans can look forward to a new Xbox Games Showcase, which will feature updates, trailers, and gameplay footage for several indie games that are currently in development. That’s exciting news to look forward to over the next few days, but some fans are already wondering about what the future may hold. Noted Xbox insider Shpeshal Nick recently posted on the Xbox Era forums that Microsoft is planning to hold big events in May and September. As with any leak, fans should take this one with a grain of salt until we get official word from Xbox.

“The current plan from what I was told was a show for May and one for September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Didn’t get any more detail than that.

Yes, before you ask, I also found it odd that they said May, when June is right there as the normal E3 spot,” Shpeshal Nick writes.

As Shpeshal Nick points out, it seems hard to believe that Xbox would be planning a big event one month before E3 is set to begin. While the company has made no announcements regarding E3 at this time, Xbox has continued to support the industry show, even after some companies have pulled out, or shifted attention elsewhere. It’s possible Xbox could be moving away from E3, or this May event will be a smaller one before the big show.

Xbox has a number of major games slated to release this year, including Redfall and Starfield. Redfall does not currently have a confirmed release date, but Starfield isn’t set to release until November. Fans will likely be waiting a bit longer to hear about the latter, and it seems likely we could find out more information at E3, or during an event in May. For now, Xbox fans will just have to keep waiting patiently to see what the future has in store. Hopefully, Wednesday’s Xbox Games Showcase will have plenty to tide fans over in the meantime!

