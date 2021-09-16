Xbox Makes Judgment and More Games Free to Play This Weekend

If you’ve got Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ve got three games waiting for you this weekend to try out for free. Those games are Judgment, Hunt: Showdown, and Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition, and they’re all free to play starting Thursday and will be available to try out until September 19th. As is the case with any of these Free Play Days events that Xbox runs, some sales are going on, too, to give people a shot at owning the games for good at a discount.

Hunt: Showdown is no stranger to this Free Play Days promotion since it’s been here before at least once in the past, so if you missed out on it last time or want to give it another go, now’s your chance. But if you’re at all interested in the new game Lost Judgment that’s coming out soon, you should give Judgment a try when you’re done with Hunt: Showdown and Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition. Judgment comes from the creators of the Yakuza games and precedes the Lost Judgment sequel that’s releasing soon, so this game will clue you in on if you’d be interested in the new one.

A caveat with Judgment in this selection is that it’s only available to play on the Xbox Series X|S, so if you’re on the Xbox One, you’ll have to pass on this one.

“From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption,” a preview of the Judgment game read. “Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders.”

Lost Judgment, by comparison, features Yagami once more as a detective who’s working a new case. It’s a different story, but it’s still said to have the trademark Yakuza experiences like plentiful side quests and activities.

For those coming to Judgment and Lost Judgment from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, these games feature the more fast-paced brawler combat as opposed to a turn-based setup. Lost Judgment even has some new fighting styles for players to master, but it’ll still feature the Crane and Tiger styles like Judgment does.

Judgment, Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition, and Hunt: Showdown are all free to try now through Xbox if you have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.