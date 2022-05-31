Xbox's June Update Adds New Achievements Feature

✖

The next monthly update for Xbox consoles adds a new feature centered around achievements that'll allow players to spoil the unlock requirements of secret achievements if they choose to do so. This will make it so that players won't have to look to third-party sources if they want to round out all the achievements for a particular game but aren't sure how to do so, though it's also an optional feature which means those who prefer an extra challenge can still have that, too. This feature is the main attraction of the June update with any other changes included in it beyond "improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates."

Secret achievements, by design, are quite secret indeed which means you won't know how to unlock one until you've actually earned it. They're often used to obscure spoilers for the game's story and will be unlocked through normal progression as you make your way through a game, but sometimes, they are actually just secrets and can be more of a hassle to earn.

If that's the case, people typically look to different sites and social media platforms to learn what these achievements are so that they can achieve 100% completion in a game. While that'll probably still happen as people look for guides and better explanations on how to earn certain achievements, you'll soon be able to reveal the details of these secret achievements without leaving your console, PC, or app. Or, you can just leave them hidden if you'd prefer.

"If you don't mind spoilers and want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you're playing, it's easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox," the announcement about June's Xbox update said. "From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details."

Xbox did not specify a release date for this update but said the feature will be available "starting in June," so expect to see this update released soon.