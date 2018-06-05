Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Rockstar Games and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have arrived, and while there aren’t too many AAA discounts this week, there are a number of great indie titles to clean up on along with a few backward compatible titles for Xbox One.

Remember the three pack of Rockstar Games we mentioned last week for Xbox One backward compatibility? Those are on sale for $9.99 and under, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Midnight Club Los Angeles: Complete Edition. That way you don’t have to worry about hunting down used copies.

On top of that, several indie hits like Divinity Original Sin, Bleed 2 and Runbow are lowered in price for the week, so you can add them to your library without hurting your wallet.

Check out the full list of deals below. Games marked with an asterisk are exclusive bargains for Xbox Live Gold members. The rest are fair game!

Xbox One- Indie Games Galore

Xbox 360- Backward Compatible Rockstar Games and More

As far as what titles we recommend, there are quite a few. San Andreas is no doubt a classic that fans will enjoy playing all over again, but don’t sleep on Rockstar Table Tennis. It’s a surprisingly detailed and fun game to play, and you can challenge your friends online!

Xbox One-wise, Runbow is an ideal party game where multiple players can race to the finish; Bleed 2 is a terrific shooter jam-packed with boss battles; and Divinity Original Sin is one of the best role-playing adventures you can get your hands on right now.

Happy gaming!