Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Anime Games, Mega Man and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold sale is underway with a number of noteworthy deals for Gold subscribers. And it’s good news for fans of hit anime series.
That’s because there are a number of anime-licensed games up for grabs for cheap. For instance, RWBY: Grimm Eclipse can be yours for $10; Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy offers you a three-pack of fighting hits for $35; and One Piece: Burning Blood can be yours for a Rush-worthy price of $21.12.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Also, if you’re still reeling for some World Cup action, FIFA 18 is on sale as well with two different editions as well; and with Mega Man X Legacy Collection set to arrive in a few weeks, you can enjoy the first two Mega Man compilations for a great combination price, going for just $15. That’s a deal loaded with hours of retro gaming goodness.
The following deals are available through next Tuesday, July 9 at 6 AM EDT. So pick them up while you can!
- A Hat in Time – $20.09 – 33% off
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition – $6.00 – 50% off
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $50.00 – 50% off
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle – $22.50 – 50% off
- BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND – $12.50 – 50% off
- Claybook (Game Preview) – $10.04 – 33% off
- Embers of Mirrim – $8.00 – 60% off
- Energy Cycle – $2.00 – 33% off
- FIFA 18 – $19.80 – 67% off
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition – $40.00 – 50% off
- Grim Legends Collection – $35.99 – 20% off
- Guilt Battle Arena – $4.99 – 50% off
- Has-Been Heroes – $5.00 – 75% off
- I, Hope – $7.49 – 25% off
- Lost Grimoires Bundle – $23.99 – 20% off
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $6.00 – 60% off
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack – $15.00 – 50% off
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $11.99 – 40% off
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy – $35.00 – 50% off
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes – $13.99 – 30% off
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition – $21.12 – 75% off
- One Eyed Kutkh – $3.34 – 33% off
- One Piece: Burning Blood – $15.00 – 75% off
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $4.50 – 50% off
- Race The Sun – $3.00 – 70% off
- Rento Fortune – Monolit Tycoon – $7.49 – 25% off
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $2.50 – 50% off
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – $10.00 – 50% off
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – $11.50 – 50% off
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET – $41.99 – 30% off
- Spiral Splatter – $3.34 – 33% off
- Steven Universe: Save the Light – $17.49 – 30% off
- Super Mega Baseball 2 – $22.49 – 25% off
- Switch – Or Die Trying – $3.50 – 50% off
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack – $74.99 – 25% off
- Tiles – $2.99 – 25% off
- Typoman – $4.29 – 67% off
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – $10.49 – 30% off
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD – $3.00 – 70% off
- Vesta – $4.00 – 60% off
- Where Are My Friends? – $3.59 – 40% off
- Yooka-Laylee – $13.20 – 67% off