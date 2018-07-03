Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Anime Games, Mega Man and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold sale is underway with a number of noteworthy deals for Gold subscribers. And it’s good news for fans of hit anime series.

That’s because there are a number of anime-licensed games up for grabs for cheap. For instance, RWBY: Grimm Eclipse can be yours for $10; Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy offers you a three-pack of fighting hits for $35; and One Piece: Burning Blood can be yours for a Rush-worthy price of $21.12.

Also, if you’re still reeling for some World Cup action, FIFA 18 is on sale as well with two different editions as well; and with Mega Man X Legacy Collection set to arrive in a few weeks, you can enjoy the first two Mega Man compilations for a great combination price, going for just $15. That’s a deal loaded with hours of retro gaming goodness.

The following deals are available through next Tuesday, July 9 at 6 AM EDT. So pick them up while you can!