Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes Huge ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ Deals and Indie Hits For Cheap

It’s time for another round of Xbox Live Deals With Gold, with the following bargains available through October 9 at 6 AM EDT. There are a few noteworthy deals here, but here are the highlights.
Both of the Star Wars: Battlefront games are on sale for a reasonable price. You can grab the Ultimate Edition of the original for just $4.50; and Battlefront II is available for its lowest price to date, going for just $10.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On top of that, Dead Cells can be yours for just $20; Stardew Valley is on hand for just $11.24; and there are a number of other indie favorites marked down.
And if you haven’t snagged EA Sports UFC 3 yet, a new Notorious Edition is available, going for just $30!
Check out the list below, and happy shopping!
- Baja: Edge of Control HD- $6.00
- Dead Alliance- $12.00
- Extinction- $24.00
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition- $20.00
- Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China- $9.50
- Furi- $10.00
- Pure Farming 2018- $23.99
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition- $27.49
- Star Wars: Battlefront II- $10.00
- Star Wars: Battlefront Ultimate Edition- $4.50
- Torment: Tides of Numenera- $15.00
- Asdivine Hearts- $9.74
- Axiom Verge- $10.00
- Bombslinger- $8.03
- Dandara- $8.99
- Dead Cells- $19.99
- Death Road To Canada- $8.99
- Deep Ones- $3.49
- Don’t Sink- $4.99
- EA Sports UFC 3 Notorious Edition- $29.99
- Fox n Forests- $5.00
- Iron Crypticle- $4.00
- Jump Gunners- $9.74
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition- $11.24
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight- $5.99
- Moonlighter- $14.99
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast- $3.74
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator- $1.79
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition- $7.09
- Owlboy- $14.99
- Party Hard — Road To the Supreme Court- $6.50
- Phantom Trigger- $7.49
- Punch Club- $5.00
- Stay- $8.99
- Serial Cleaner- $4.50
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands- $7.49
- Slime-San Superslime Edition- $10.49
- Songbringer Bundle- $7.99
- Stardew Valley- $11.24
- The Escapists- $5.00
- The Escapists 2- $10.99
- The Long Reach- $7.50
- The Z Axis: Continuum- $7.49
- Wizard of Legend- $11.99
- Xenon Valkyrie+- $5.00
The following Xbox 360 games are available as well, with backward compatible Xbox One titles noted:
- Altered Beast (backward compatible)- $4.99
- Destroy All Humans: Path of the Furon- $2.99
- Faery: Legends of Avalon (backward compatible)- $1.87
- Rocket Riot- $1.99
- Rotastic- $1.24
- Sega Vintage Collection: Toejam & Earl (backward compatible)- $2.49
- Sine Mora (backward compatible)- $1.99
- Things On Wheels- $1.24
- Thunder Wolves- $2.49
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown (backward compatible)- $4.94
As far as what we recommend…well, Dead Cells is a must; Overcooked is bound to be a party favorite around your house; and, honestly, getting both Battlefront games for $15 is just plain unbeatable. Save room for Virtua Fighter 5 and Toejam & Earl as well!