Xbox Free Games With Gold for February Revealed

Games With Gold for Xbox users is similar to that of the PlayStation Plus program. This allows for players to take advantage of free titles monthly and as long as the Xbox Gold membership remains active, the games remain free and in the player’s library. Ahead of schedule, the February line-up has been revealed with the video above and brings with it a few exciting titles, including the under-appreciated Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India and Shadow Warrior!

As always, there are the Xbox One games listed and Xbox 360, with the 360 titles being backwards compatible for this generation. Crazy Taxi also makes the list, which is a game that many couldn’t help but to love!

Xbox One Titles

For Xbox One titles, both Shadow Warrior and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India are available. Shadow Warriors will be available for free for the whole month, while the Assassin’s Creed title will be free from February 16th – March 15th.

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior is a bold reimagining of the classic 3D Realms’ shooter from independent developer Flying Wild Hog (Hard Reset) starring the legendary and quick-witted warrior Lo Wang. Combine the brute force of overwhelming firepower with the elegant precision of a katana to annihilate the merciless armies of the shadow realm in an exhilarating and visually stunning transformation of the classic first-person shooter.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India

Embody Arbaaz in his quest for retribution through a colourful depiction of 19th century Colonial India in 2.5D stealth gameplay.



• Travel across an amazing 19th-century India and its legendary landmarks

Discover an exquisite depiction of Colonial India thanks to a palette of vibrant colours. Zip-line across the streets of Amritsar, hide in the shadows of the palace, and hunt legendary artifacts, following in the footsteps of Alexander the Great.



• Experience the thrill of being a stealthy assassin

As a smart and charming Assassin, use new subterfuges to disguise and to loot. Discover all-new Assassin’s gear such as the talwar (curved sword) and chakram (circular throwing weapon) to deal great damage and interact with the environment.



• Showcase your fighting talents with the new double kill move, helix strike, or silent takedown. Be more agile than ever in even more platforming levels, and escape through the destructible environments of the squares and bazaars, leaving a trail of chaos in your wake.



• Discover a brand-new challenge mode

Unlock various challenge rooms: your skills and abilities will be pushed to their limits through a complex sequence of obstacle course. Beat the score to collect artifacts, fulfill special contracts and assassinate in an exciting new game experience!

Xbox 360 Titles

The Xbox 360 titles, which are also available for the current generation thanks to the Xbox Backwards compatibility program, includes Split/Second from February 1 – 15 and Crazy Taxi from February 16 – 28.

Split/Second

Split/Second is an intense action racing game set within a reality television show. Competitors will vie to be the first to the finish line in a made-for-TV city set rigged to blow with the ultimate goal of becoming the season champion. Players in Split/Second don’t just collide with other vehicles to knock them from the track, but can also trigger devastating events that drastically alter the dynamics of the race. Players must use pinpoint timing to obliterate huge structures and towering TV set pieces to tactically alter the track or create entirely new routes.

Crazy Taxi

Hey hey, come on over and have some fun with Crrrrrazy Taxi! Barrel through traffic packed streets, hurdle off parking garages, and Crazy Combo your way to Crazy Money in a wild frantic race to scare up the most fares. In Crazy Taxi, time is money, and only the Craziest Cabbies come out victorious.

Recommendations

Crazy Taxi is actually a really fun game and has had outstanding reviews since its launch back in 2011! Features of the game include:

Two Game Modes – Arcade Mode and Original Mode for a variety of gameplay, and 16 Mini Games to hone your taxi driving skills.

Extra large hills for extra long hang time

Parked transporters with conveniently angled ramps

Tall cliffs and parking garages with steep drops

Painfully slow buses and cable cars to frustrate and annoy

Occasional deep sea exploration opportunities!

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India is also highly recommended. Though it’s a different style than the usual games, the platformer provides a unique narrative experience that many will find intriguing in the vast land of India!

