Xbox Live Games With Gold September Lineup Revealed

Your Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup for September has been revealed, and this will be a very divisive month! Divisive because, while the games you’re getting in September are fantastic, there aren’t any huge AAA blockbusters headlining to make for great headlines. Prison Architect is the Xbox One headliner next month, and that’s great news if you’ve never played it.

Don’t shut out these games just because they’re not Assassin’s Creed or Forza. September’s Games With Gold are going to make for fantastic additions to your library. Here’s the full lineup, including some brief descriptions from the Xbox Wire:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prison Architect

Take control of designing, building, and running a maximum-security penitentiary in Prison Architect. See the results of your grand designs play out on the lives of your inmates, as you create a utopic rehabilitation center or a Super Max prison. You’ll manage everything from staffing, security, and maintenance to escape attempts and riots. It’s your prison, your rules.

Livelock

Break the infinite cycle of war between the machines in the twin-stick shooter Livelock. Control one of three mechanical chassis types — Hex, Vanguard or Catalyst — to defeat your mechanical enemies in this three-player co-op shooter as you battle to unlock Eden and revive humanity.

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Journey to a galaxy, far, far away and fight the Separatist army in LEGO Star Wars III. Based on the The Clone Wars animated series, experience massive ground battles, boss fights, and multi-layered space combat in the uniquely humorous LEGO style. Expanded abilities, weapons, and characters in over 20 story-based missions make this the most action-packed LEGO game to date.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Bring peace back to Monster World in three classic action RPG titles from the past in Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World. Relive the fun of the Wonder Boy series, including the final chapter never released outside of Japan. This is retro adventure gaming at its finest.

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars is another huge score in addition to Prison Architect. If you’re not feeling the lineup, and you’re needing some good Xbox news, make sure you get caught up on the Xbox All Access reveal. This will give you or your friends the perfect opportunity to jump into the Xbox One family and score a ton of great games to play right off the bat. Your multiplayer circle is about to grow. More details are here.