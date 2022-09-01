Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game

For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.

As of this week, Microsoft revealed that Portal 2 would be the final game coming to Games with Gold as an Xbox 360 title. First released all the way back in 2011, Portal 2 isn't just one of the most popular puzzle games ever, but it's also one of the most critically-acclaimed games ever released. To this day, it still holds a staggering 95/100 score on Metacritic, making it one of the best-reviewed games from the Xbox 360 era. And while many people have likely already played Portal 2, that hasn't kept a number of fans from celebrating its addition to Games with Gold.

Not long after Microsoft unveiled that it would be new September 2022 additions to Xbox Games with Gold, social media began to fill up with a number of responses from fans who were beyond happy to see Portal 2 arriving on the platform. A number of subscribers stressed that those who still haven't played Portal 2 now need to do so since it's free. Others were merely surprised to see that Games with Gold was finally giving out a truly great title.

