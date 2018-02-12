Xbox Live Gold Promotion Offers 6-Month Memberships for the Price of 3

When you have an opportunity to get 6-months of Xbox Live Gold for the price of 3 directly from Microsoft, you need to take advantage of it right away. So here’s another reminder to start or upgrade your membership before the deal ends – which could happen at any time. There doesn’t appear to be any restriction on getting a whole year with a discount if you buy two 3-month passes. Given the perks of being an Xbox Live Gold member, there is absolutely no reason not to jump all over this deal. You can do that right here – just keep in mind that codes for the bonus 3-months will be delivered to your email address within 10 business days.

If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below. You might also be interested to hear that the Xbox One S PUBG bundle is now available to pre-order. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would be a great way to break in your new Xbox Live Gold membership, and the Xbox One S PUBG bundle comes with an additional month of membership along with a 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is also looking pretty fantastic lately after the announcement that all of Microsoft’s first-party games will be available on the service straight away – starting with Sea of Thieves. Game Pass runs $9.99 a month, and could very well become the Netflix of games we all dream of.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

Take note of the Games with Gold and Deals with Gold perks mentioned above – these are some of the best perks of beign an Xbox Live Gold member. You can check out a recent list of Deals with Gold discounts here. The February freebies for Games with Gold are as follows:

• Shadow Warrior ($29.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 on Xbox One

• Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 on Xbox One

• Split/Second ($19.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

• Crazy Taxi ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Start or extend your membership with a discount while you can!

