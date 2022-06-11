Xbox Live, Other Services Down for Some

✖

Xbox users are experiencing issues across multiple areas of service related to Xbox Live and the Xbox consoles. Players started reporting on social media that they were experiencing issues logging in, playing games, and performing other actions that made it pretty difficult to have a seamless online experience, and shortly after those reports started surfacing, the official Xbox accounts confirmed that there were in fact issues affecting these systems.

Through the Xbox Support account, the same one that always lets players know whenever something is amiss with the various online systems and other Xbox functions, players were told earlier that the Xbox team was aware of issues affecting sign-ins and game launches among other problems. After one or two updates about that, the Xbox team said these multiple issues were affecting "a subset of users," but it's unclear just how many are affected.

"A subset of users will not be able to sign in to Xbox Live," Xbox said. "Additionally, users will be unable to register new consoles or launch Games and Apps."

A subset of users will not be able to sign in to Xbox Live. Additionally, users will be unable to register new consoles or launch Games and Apps. Please continue to stay tuned for updates here, or check our status page. https://t.co/VFiflDajsK https://t.co/nOPxeQSqDG — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) June 11, 2022

As others were quick to point out, these problems couldn't have come at a worse time since they started hitting on the middle of the Saturday when people would naturally be home and able to spend time on their consoles. The official support page confirms that the "Account & profile," "Cloud gaming & remote play," "Games & gaming," and "Apps & mobile" services currently have a "Limited" functionality which pretty much means everything you'd want to do with an Xbox is affected by these outages.

These issues thankfully don't usually stick around for too long, so they'll hopefully be resolved soon. As usual, the Xbox Support account will alert Xbox users with updates on the matter, so expect to see news there once these issues are taken care of.

In the meantime, Xbox users can continue to look forward to the big event planned for Sunday. Microsoft announced not long ago that it'd have an event focused on Xbox and Bethesda on June 12th, and just this week, we learned about how long the event would run for.