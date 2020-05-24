Microsoft Investigating Massive Xbox Data Leak

✖

Microsoft has confirmed it's investigating a massive Xbox data leak. More specifically, the Xbox makers have launched an investigation into the source code of the original Xbox console, which recently leaked online. The leak includes the kernel for the operating system of the OG 2001 console, a custom version of Windows 2000. Making matters worse is that the code for a version of Windows NT 3.5 has also leaked online.

According to The Verge, the leak actually first surfaced online earlier month, but only really began to draw attention this week. Speaking to the outlet, Microsoft confirmed it's aware of the reports, which have spawned an official investigation. That said, at the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not shared any of its findings, and it's unclear if it ever will.

The Verge notes that the leak notably includes the Xbox Development Kit, various testing emulators, internal documents, and even some build environments. However, the kernel and source code are apparently being contained to a small group of enthusiasts, which means, due to legal reasons, it's unlikely this leak will have any consequences for the homebrew and emulator scene.

The debut Xbox console doesn't have much of an emulation scene, at least compared to some other nostalgic consoles, and this is partially because it's very difficult to emulate the original Xbox operating system and kernel due to the custom tech Microsoft used when creating the console.

As mentioned above, source code for Windows NT 3.5 has also leaked, and this source code is apparently for a near-final version of it.

Of course, we will be sure to update this article as more information flows in, but there's a good chance Microsoft will silently nip this in the bud.

