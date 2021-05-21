Xbox Fans Share Their First Microsoft Console
Xbox invited fans to share their first experience with the brand and there are so many wonderful stories. It’s been a while since 2001 and booting up Halo: Combat Evolved for the first time. There was a lot of worry that maybe Microsoft was biting off more than it could chew entering into the console market with Nintendo and Sony. But, 20 years later, they’re still in the mix and a viable contender. We’re still waiting for some of the brand’s heaviest-hitting franchises to make their way to the Xbox Series X. But those should be along later in the year. While gamers wait for that day, they can share their journey and where it all began. Whether it was on the original, the Xbox 360, the Xbox One or this current generation, there is always a story to share.
You never forget your first bootup sound. Which Xbox welcomed you to the family? #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/Jol05s8E4q— Xbox (@Xbox) May 20, 2021
Phil Spencer is the man at the head of the brand, and he told The Verge’s Nilay Patel that some of the fans are what keeps them going.
"To be honest, I love the industry I’m in," Spencer said. "This is the job I love. My wife will tell me it’s the only job I’m qualified for, but this is definitely the job I love. But that tribalism in the industry, if there was anything that would ever drive me out of the industry, it’s actually that, what you’re talking about… [T]here is a core that just really hates the other consumer product. Man, that’s just so off-putting to me. Again, maybe that word is probably too light," Spencer continued. "To me, it’s one of the worst things about our industry.“
Code Red
2001. I remember playing XBOX at my cousins house, being first introduced to Halo. I needed it in my life, and when I finally did, I was chugging Mountain Dew Code Red with the best of em. https://t.co/8xRAuQVaSr— kr1ck3t (@kr1ck3tz) May 21, 2021
ALIENS
Xbox Original.
It felt like it was engineered by aliens.
It felt like I was playing a forbidden alien system https://t.co/S6ZeaTGlB4— DOOM 2016 VEGA Zone➐ (@GorgoBongo) May 20, 2021
So sleek
2005, The OG white Xbox https://t.co/pwPIkNyUOL— Faze_Hype (@HypeFiiz) May 20, 2021
Oh man, the controller
2001 with Madden 02 and the duke controller https://t.co/TeoH3hAPGM— 👑Kam🎧📱 (@KRow_TheKing) May 20, 2021
It has been a while
Recent addition but still my first Xbox ever https://t.co/WW0cFqfYOB pic.twitter.com/fZ0sDjEZkR— Sarah 🌸 (@roseinnbloom_) May 20, 2021
Some classics
OG Xbox with Project Gotham Racing 2 and Midtown Madness 3 https://t.co/KjsYqOF8qV— Mad Kaiser 🎮 Tales of Arise - September 10th 2021 (@MadKaiser98) May 20, 2021
The future
The Xbox One X! https://t.co/BCLAJgbrck— EmilianoR (@EmilianoR07) May 20, 2021
What a flex
- Xbox 360 Slim - 2011
- Xbox One - Master Chief Collection Edition - 2015
- Xbox One X - 2018
- Xbox Series S - 2020
Never looked back 💚 https://t.co/dIRhoWlM2k— pedriran #E3 (@pedriran) May 20, 2021