Xbox Fans Share Their First Microsoft Console

Xbox invited fans to share their first experience with the brand and there are so many wonderful stories. It’s been a while since 2001 and booting up Halo: Combat Evolved for the first time. There was a lot of worry that maybe Microsoft was biting off more than it could chew entering into the console market with Nintendo and Sony. But, 20 years later, they’re still in the mix and a viable contender. We’re still waiting for some of the brand’s heaviest-hitting franchises to make their way to the Xbox Series X. But those should be along later in the year. While gamers wait for that day, they can share their journey and where it all began. Whether it was on the original, the Xbox 360, the Xbox One or this current generation, there is always a story to share.

You never forget your first bootup sound. Which Xbox welcomed you to the family? #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/Jol05s8E4q — Xbox (@Xbox) May 20, 2021

Phil Spencer is the man at the head of the brand, and he told The Verge’s Nilay Patel that some of the fans are what keeps them going.

"To be honest, I love the industry I’m in," Spencer said. "This is the job I love. My wife will tell me it’s the only job I’m qualified for, but this is definitely the job I love. But that tribalism in the industry, if there was anything that would ever drive me out of the industry, it’s actually that, what you’re talking about… [T]here is a core that just really hates the other consumer product. Man, that’s just so off-putting to me. Again, maybe that word is probably too light," Spencer continued. "To me, it’s one of the worst things about our industry.“

What was your favorite Xbox console? Let us know in the comments!