Xbox Is Bringing New Bundles and 25 Games to Gamescom

Xbox is returning to Gamescom this year with new Xbox One bundles, accessories, and a lineup of plenty of games.

The convention is coming to Cologne, Germany, again in August where developers and platform owners come together for a big showing of games and hardware. With the new Inside Xbox show that’s airing every week now, Microsoft is able to bring a special showing of the program to those who are attending Gamescom as well as those watching at home.

“This year at gamescom, we will be hosting a special episode of Inside Xbox, broadcast live from our Xbox booth in the Koelnmesse,” the Xbox Wire update said. “Tune in on Tuesday, August 21, at 4:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 a.m. PDT) for lots of news, new Xbox One bundles and accessories, and features on upcoming titles that we can’t wait to tell you more about and perhaps even a few surprises!”

The part of the post above that says “new Xbox One bundles and accessories” in particular has received some attention since the post went live. Though the Xbox Wire had it written as it was above, a nearly-identical post from Xbox’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb referred to it as “all-new Xbox hardware and accessories” instead. This caused a bit of speculation about what Xbox had in store for Gamescom, but the article’s since been updated with a statement from Hryb shared on Twitter.

This was an error on my side. I corrected my blog post & noted that it has been updated in the title and the body. Xbox Wire had it accurate. To be clear, we’ve got bundle and accessory news at @gamescom. See you there Tom? — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 18, 2018

New hardware or not, the Xbox booth is still bringing a sizeable lineup of games. With 25 games coming with Xbox to Gamescom, the Xbox Wire post previewed some of what to expect.

“This is the first time that European gamers will have the chance to jump in and try out many of our newest gameplay experiences including the open world freedom of driving through stunning beautiful historic Britain in Forza Horizon 4 or embarking on a journey to unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotionally engaging, hand-crafted, story-driven adventure in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Gamers will also have the opportunity to get the first ever hands-on with State of Decay 2’s Daybreak Pack, an all-new mode set to release in September.”

Gamescom kicks off on August 21 in Germany, so check back then for more news from Xbox and others during the conference.