Xbox Reveals Space Jam: A New Legacy Nike Sneaker and Controller Bundle

Xbox today revealed a new collaboration with Warner Bros. and Nike to bring a special Space Jam: A New Legacy bundle featuring an Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by the film and a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Lows to the Nike SNKRS app in North America on July 15th, just in time for the movie itself, which releases July 16th in theaters and on HBO Max. Notably, the Xbox Wireless Controller is not one of the three Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired ones that were previously revealed, but as with the shoes, is a special Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote one. No price was given for the bundle, but given that the controller itself would likely retail for around $70, "expensive" comes to mind.

"Nike Senior Designer of Footwear Jason Petrie brought to life each of the beloved Looney Tunes with the LeBron 18 Lows," the Xbox Wire post by Elliott Hsu, Xbox Principal Designer, announcing the bundle reads in part. "The left shoe represents Wile E. in earth tones with a Nike logo that looks like an ACME contraption set to trap Road Runner, while the right shoe features Road Runner blue tones with a touch of yellow and a Nike logo enveloped in dust clouds."

Xbox and @NikeBasketball are excited to unveil an exclusive @KingJames and @SpaceJamMovie inspired Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle. https://t.co/kFmPUvareD — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 1, 2021

You can check out what the bundle looks like for yourself below:

(Photo: Xbox)

As noted above, the special Xbox/Nike/Warner Bros. bundle featuring the Space Jam: A New Legacy shoes and controller is set to drop via the Nike SNKRS app on July 15th. Additionally, the three new Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers -- Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Server-verse -- are set to become available for purchase starting July 8th via the Microsoft Store and also Amazon in the United States for $69.99 while supplies last. Space Jam: A New Legacy itself is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Space Jam sequel right here.

