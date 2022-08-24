New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date

While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.

Pentiment, if you are not familiar, is basically a mystery role-playing video game about an illustrator named Andreas Maler who gets "caught up" in murders and scandals over the course of 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing in 16th century upper Bavaria. The game's art takes inspiration from illuminated manuscripts and woodcuts, and players will have to make choices as Maler for everything from his background to navigating the investigations into the murders.

Secrets, deceit, unfathomable sins, and murder will be yours to experience in Obsidian’s upcoming game, Pentiment.



The Narrative Adventure begins November 15, 2022. Pre-order today!https://t.co/q0bbPSpW2thttps://t.co/q6ugyyGgtR pic.twitter.com/nyw1uPZGHz — Obsidian (@Obsidian) August 24, 2022

"From Obsidian, this game is a historical mystery role-playing game that focuses on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Germany," the official description of Pentiment reads. "The main character is a clever illustrator caught up a series of murders at Kiersau Abbey over twenty five years. This character alone possesses the wits and will to expose the killers, but each decision he makes has lasting consequences and inexorably draws him closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."

As noted above, Pentiment is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Obsidian Entertainment in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Pentiment so far? Are you excited to check it out for yourself when it releases in November?