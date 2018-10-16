Xbox Offering Huge ‘Fallout 4’ Sale for All Content

Though we still have just a little bit longer before fans of the Fallout franchise can dive right into Fallout 76, the team over at Xbox is still showing their Fallout 4 love. For this week, Microsoft is offering a huge sale on all Fallout 4 content including the Workshop additions, the Season Pass, and individual content drops that are set to arrive.

Not sure what content is available for Fallout 4? There’s quite a few to choose from though our personal favorite is the Nuka-World. Still, Far Harbor had a lot to offer as well and if you like scary robots, then Automatron is perfect for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get situated though, here’s a full breakdown on the three major expansions should you choose to opt out of the Season Pass – which is currently 40% off.

Fallout 4: Automatron

According to the official Xbox listing, “The mysterious Mechanist has unleashed a horde of evil robots into the Commonwealth, including the devious Robobrain. Hunt them down and harvest their parts to build and mod your own custom robot companions. Choose from hundreds of mods; mixing limbs, armor, abilities, and weapons like the all-new lightning chain gun. Even customize their paint schemes and choose their voices! For Fallout 4 characters level 15 or higher.”

On sale for $5.99!

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

According to Xbox, “A new case from Valentine’s Detective Agency leads you on a search for a young woman and a secret colony of synths. Travel off the coast of Maine to the island of Far Harbor, where higher levels of radiation have created a more feral world. Far Harbor features the largest land mass for an add-on that we’ve ever created, filled with new faction quests, settlements, lethal creatures and dungeons.”

On sale now for $14.99!

Fallout 4: Nuka-World

Nuka-World is our personal favorite, “Take a trip to Nuka-World, a vast amusement park now a lawless city of Raiders. Explore an all-new region with an open wasteland and park zones like Safari Adventure, Dry Rock Gulch, Kiddie Kingdom, and the Galactic Zone. Lead lethal gangs of Raiders and use them to conquer settlements, bending the Commonwealth to your will. Nuka-World features new quests, Raiders, weapons, creatures, and more. Enjoy the ride!”

On sale now for $11.99!

There’s More!

The base game itself is also on sale for a low 15 bucks, with the season pass available for $29.99 and the below three workshops for as little as 3 dollars:

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Wasteland Workshop

The Game of the Year addition includes everything and that’s available for $30, 50% off of its original value!

So whether you’re new to the world of Fallout 4 or are looking for an excuse to jump right in, don’t miss out because this sale is only available for a few more days! Happy gaming!