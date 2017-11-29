Xbox One Backward Compatible List Grows With Two New Titles

We haven’t seen much action on the Xbox One backward compatible front since a few original Xbox games joined the fray a few weeks back. But it is growing, slowly but surely, and today, we saw the addition of two more titles that fans won’t want to miss.

First up is Peggle 2, PopCap Games’ hit ball-bouncing sequel. In it, you’re tasked with clearing puzzles filled with pegs using strategically dropped marbles and power-ups, using a variety of characters. The game was originally released back in 2013 for Xbox One, but just in case you don’t have that version, you can play this one now.

Also available is Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, which will be available to download free of charge next month as part of the Games With Gold program. (It’ll be available on December 16th.) The game is a fun little take on the God of War theme, as you portray a heroic character who’s left for dead by foes, only to be resurrected by Mayan magic and granted the power to get his revenge with brute force. The game is a lot more fun than you might think, and is worth a look.

That makes for over 380-plus games that, are available for play on Xbox One, with more to be added in the months ahead. We’ll see what’s added over the holiday season!