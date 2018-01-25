Gameware Stops Selling Xbox Systems in Reaction to Recent Game Pass Announcement

Microsoft dropped a huge bomb on Xbox fans that made getting their subscription gaming service, the Xbox Game Pass, hard to resist. With a growing library up to over 100 titles now, the inclusion of same day first-party games available at no cost was a huge win for the program. Halo, Gears of War, State of Decay 2, and more will be available for Game Pass users on the day of launch for free outside of the low monthly fee. That being said, not everyone is happy about it and one retailer is pulling their support for Xbox entirely.

The Austrian shop Gameware is quoted saying they “don’t understand why one should still sell Microsoft consoles.” The translation from the original language, thanks to one Resetera user, shows that the retailer has completely delisted all things Xbox.

Gameware KG, operator of the gameware.at portal, told GamesMarkt that all Microsoft consoles have been delisted.

Gameware KG does not understand why one should still sell Microsoft consoles, “which bring zero profit and only expenditure, if Microsoft alone then wants to profit off of the sales of software”. The company from Innsbruck, Austria, has been in business since 1989 and has since had almost 375,000 customers. And Gameware tells Microsoft: “If you want to do business alone, you should do the work alone.”

If you’re familiar with German, you can see the entire interview here. As far as our previous Game Pass coverage goes with what’s new:

“This plan to bring new games timed with their global release into Xbox Game Pass not only includes announced titles like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 but future unannounced games from Microsoft Studios including new iterations of our biggest Xbox One exclusive franchises such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War, on the same day they launch.

“As part of today’s library expansion, we are also pleased to announce that we are working closely with our retail partners, such as GameStop, to offer a 6-month Xbox Game Pass subscription card for those fans who look for a variety of ways to purchase and enjoy new games and services. The 6-month Xbox Game Pass subscription card will be available at select retail partners for $59.99 beginning March 20.”