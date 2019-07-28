New Gears 5 Xbox One Controller Leaked

Gears 5 is poised to release on Xbox One and PC in less than two months, and it’s really the only notable release Microsoft has this year. And so perhaps it should come as no surprise it’s gearing up for a large promotional campaign for the cover shooter. For example, it looks like it’s releasing a special new Gears 5-themed Xbox One controller that will presumably release when the new game does in September.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a special new Gears 5 Xbox One controller, but one not only seemingly leaked, but it appears some have already gotten their hands on it, suggesting it’s getting ready to release soon. Over on Twitter, user Idle Sloth — a self-proclaimed “Xbox news guy” — shared an imaged of the “leaked,” but “official” controller.

Of course, like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives. That said, this looks pretty legit, and its design is in-line with some recently released Xbox One controllers. Personally, I’m not a big fan of it though. I don’t know what it is, but it kinda just looks like a cheap toy to me.

Gears 5 is set to release on September 10 via the Xbox One and PC. And for the first time in the series’ history, it will be playable on Steam when it launches. And who knows, maybe it will be available on other consoles one day too.

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

