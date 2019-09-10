New Xbox One Controller Revealed

Today, Microsoft revealed a new Xbox One controller Xbox fans will soon be able to purchase. As you may remember, back in 2014, it revealed a variety of military-inspired controllers that were, according to Microsoft, a hit with the fans. Fast-forward to today, and it has revealed a new take on one of the most popular designs from the series: the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition. This controller features the modern blue camouflage-pattern “you love” plus the texture grip to help you out in intense gaming moments.

“Own the battlefield with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition featuring a blue camouflage pattern and textured grip for enhanced comfort,” reads an official product description. “Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Say hello to the Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition https://t.co/Ez79CaSZ3L pic.twitter.com/4VhRRyiLOY — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) September 10, 2019

The controller, which you can cop starting today, is available for $65, which is simply the standard Xbox One controller price. And if you buy it from the above-linked Microsoft Store, you get free shipping and free returns.

For those that don’t know: this isn’t different in design from the previous Midnight Forces controller, but it’s the newer Xbox One controller model, so it’s different in that sense. And, just like with the first one, Xbox One players seem to like the newer version:

I need more hands! — 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 🐍 (@OGOrlandoJones) September 10, 2019

Hello good looking. — Matt (@RealMadRooster) September 10, 2019

I’m in love — Apex Rex (@Apex_Rex) September 10, 2019

Looks good👍 — Carlos Martinez (@CCnetSpartancmx) September 10, 2019

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the controller or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.