Two New Xbox One Controllers Revealed

Microsoft has revealed not one, but two new Xbox One controllers that Xbox fans will soon be able to get their hands on. One is dubbed the Sports Blue Special Edition controller, while the other is the Night Ops Camo Special Edition controller. As its name suggest, the former features a blue on blue design, while the latter features a rugged black, grey, and metallic gold camo design that may not actually be useful camouflage, but makes for a neat controller.

The Sports Blue Special Edition controller is set to release next month on the 17, and will cost $70 just like other standard Xbox One wireless controllers. Meanwhile, a matching charging stand will also be available for $50. As for the Night Ops Camo Special Edition controller, it will cost the same, but won’t be out until a little bit later. More specifically, it won’t be out until October 8. It also comes with a matching charging stand.

Sports Blue Special Edition (Order Here):

“Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Blue Special Edition, featuring a vibrant blue design with metallic accents and rubberized diamond grip for enhanced comfort,” reads an official product description. “Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

A new Sport controller is joining the team. Pre-order the Sport Blue Special Edition Controller: https://t.co/KzfHRhpUxy pic.twitter.com/lAZ4XObzUn — Xbox ➡️ gamescom 2019 🇩🇪 (@Xbox) August 19, 2019

Night Ops Camo Special Edition (Order Here):

“Lock and load with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo Special Edition, the first in a new series of controllers, featuring a rugged black, grey, and metallic gold camouflage pattern,” reads an official product description. “An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

A stealthy approach to style. Pre-order the Night Ops Camo Special Edition Controller: https://t.co/bFbbDB8Twm pic.twitter.com/loALTdbiST — Xbox ➡️ gamescom 2019 🇩🇪 (@Xbox) August 19, 2019

