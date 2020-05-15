Xbox One Makes New Game Free for Very Limited Time

✖

Microsoft and Warner Bros. just made a new Xbox One game free for a very limited time. More specifically, out of nowhere, the aforementioned pair have made The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game free to all Xbox One users, which represents a savings of $50. What's the catch? There is none, however, you have to download the game before tomorrow, because sometime tomorrow, at an unspecified time, the game will return to its normal, full price of $50.

At the moment of publishing, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game has been made free on the Xbox One and only the Xbox One, which suggests it may be a mistake or that it was made free on the platform by accident. This has happened in the past. A game will randomly go free on a random platform, then get pulled, only for it to be made free on all platforms a few days later.

As for the game itself, it released back in 2017 via developer TT Fusion. And as you could probably guess, it's based on The Lego Ninjago Movie and is actually the second spin-off game and third game total in The LEGO Movie franchise.

"Find your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping, and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills. Only in the LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game will you experience the film across 8 action-packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo. And with the Battle Maps, play against friends and family in competitions for up to four players!

