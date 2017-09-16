Xbox One Game DVR Upgrades Are On The Way

Microsoft recently unveiled a few upgrades they have in store for the Xbox One, including some incoming improvements to the the system’s Game DVR. In a new announcement, Team Xbox unveiled that they are increasing the capture resolution to 1080p.

For those that are Xbox Insiders, the new updates will be available as a part of that testing program first before it rolls out for all users. The upgrade to 1080p is an improvement over the current Game DVR’s capabilities, which is currently set at a 720p cap. Though now that the improvements are underway, that cap will soon be lifted and 1080p capture rate will replace the current resolution.

1080p capture & capture to external drive coming to GameDVR, starting with Alpha Insiders. More here: https://t.co/Himdd2VtyG — Larry Hryb 👶🏼 (@majornelson) September 14, 2017

Xbox users that are looking to get their hands on the Xbox One X, the experience will be a little difference and higher quality. For the X, video can be captured in full 4K at 60 FPS, it will also support High Dynamic Range (HDR) at the time of the latest system’s launch coming up in November.

For the full patch notes on what Xbox users can expect in the near future, check out the full patch notes below directly from the Microsoft website:

NEW FEATURES:

• Game DVR

Alpha Xbox Insiders, awesome new GameDVR features added today! Capture at 1080p, and capture directly to an external drive.

FIXES:

• Games & Apps

Miscellaneous performance fixes when switching between games or apps.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Blu-Ray Player

3D Blu-Ray content now correctly plays in 3D.

• Virtual Keyboard

When using virtual keyboard the auto suggest feature does not function.

• Light Theme

There are some known visual contrast issues in messaging, the entertainment twist, and the Mixer twist—you may see white on white. Fixes will be coming soon.

• Sign-in

When using Arabic or Hebrew language and signing in with a profile using the “Lock it down” security preference, the sign-in screen which requests Microsoft account e-mail address and password is distorted. This does not affect the profile if it is set to use the “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers” security preferences.

Workaround: Set the console to use another language, sign-in, and set the profile’s security preference to “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers”. Alternatively, you can still type in your password as normal using the virtual keyboard though the screen is distorted.

• Netflix

When using Hebrew language, Netflix fails to launch.